Potomac Edison Completes 2022 Service Reliability Projects to Enhance Electric System Reliability and Performance; Plans More in 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Feb. 8, 2023

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), invested nearly $10 million in 2022 to complete service reliability projects that will help enhance electric service and minimize the impact of power outages for thousands of customers in Maryland. The company also received approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission to complete additional service reliability projects in 2023.

Potomac_Edison_Logo.jpg

"Potomac Edison is continually investing in upgrades to our system that help us restore service to our customers faster following severe weather. The enhancements will also help reduce the number of momentary and sustained power outages our customers experience," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations.

Potomac Edison completed several distribution automation projects in 2022 that allow personnel to automatically switch customers to an adjacent power line during an outage. By tying customers to a second source of power, the impact of power outages for approximately 2,950 customers in the Beallsville, Boyds and McHenry areas was minimized last year. In 2023, Potomac Edison will complete two similar projects to help improve reliability for nearly 4,900 customers in the West Frederick, Frostburg and Finzel areas.

Additionally, Potomac Edison installed equipment called reclosers at eight substations throughout the Frederick, Williamsport and Mt. Airy areas last year that help protect the power lines that deliver electricity to customers. These devices can isolate a problem on one portion of a power line while keeping electricity flowing through the remainder of the line, minimizing the number of customers interrupted by outages. Potomac Edison personnel also can operate the new reclosers remotely to assist line workers in the field during power restoration activities.

The reclosers installed in 2022 will improve reliability for nearly 10,000 Potomac Edison customers. In 2023, Potomac Edison plans to install fourteen more reclosers that will improve service for customers in Williamsport, Cumberland, Frederick, Hancock and Oakland counties.

Lastly, each year, Potomac Edison makes a proactive effort to replace aging underground cable with a more reliable type of cable. In 2022, the company replaced more than 30 miles of cable, improving reliability for individual customers and the overall electric system. In 2023, Potomac Edison plans to replace approximately fifty miles of older underground cable.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

favicon.png?sn=CL09646&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-edison-completes-2022-service-reliability-projects-to-enhance-electric-system-reliability-and-performance-plans-more-in-2023-301742344.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL09646&Transmission_Id=202302081435PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL09646&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.