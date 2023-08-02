VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1425 stocks valued at a total of $38.71Bil. The top holdings were NEM(4.40%), GOLD(3.63%), and FNV(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 2,921,657 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 36,058,431. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 02/08/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $48.73 per share and a market cap of $38.49Bil. The stock has returned -19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 966,243 shares of NYSE:FNV for a total holding of 9,146,164. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.04.

On 02/08/2023, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $137.61 per share and a market cap of $26.06Bil. The stock has returned -0.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 20.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 1,681,089 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/08/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $85.92 per share and a market cap of $106.22Bil. The stock has returned 39.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 6,218,329 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 81,780,010. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.91.

On 02/08/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $18.33 per share and a market cap of $31.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 1,334,660 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 02/08/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $81.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $152.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

