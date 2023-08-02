CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System is a Californian agency in the investment managing business. The firm is state operated and provides retirement and health benefit programs and other services in order to maintain members’ financial security. California Public Employees' Retirement System, CalPERS for short, supports public employees, retirees, and families, managing equity, fixed income, alternative portfolios, hedge funds, real estate asset management and acquisitions, and external management services. Although all its clients are residents of California, the organization invests in a variety of securities on the global scale, include cash equivalents and real estate worldwide. CalPERS’s headquarters are in Sacramento, but it also has additional offices in San Francisco, Glendale, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Jose, Orange, and Fresno. The agency currently has over 1.7 million members, with over a million of its members being active supporters and over half a million beneficiaries. Its contributing members are more or less split equally between state, school, and local public agencies. CalPERS employers come from public agencies and school districts and number over 3000, being about equally distributed. The agency paid over $12 billion in benefits to its retired members and has a current total fund market value of approximately $300 billion. The business is run with the board of directors oversee the company and the finance committee and general counsel acting directly beneath it. In order to operate, CalPERS is divided into an investment, health and retirement segment, relying on a four divisional infrastructure with Human Resources, Information Technology Services, Fiscal, and Audits branches to support it. CalPERS’s retirement income funds are split into 5 year target plans, currently ranging from 2015 to 2055. Its notable core index funds come from State Street Global Advisors and include Short Term Investment, Real Asset, Bond Index, and Russell All Cap Index funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1217 stocks valued at a total of $117.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.80%), MSFT(4.19%), and JNJ(1.71%).

During the quarter, CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 8,042,205 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 43,324,653. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/08/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152 per share and a market cap of $2,361.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-book ratio of 42.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,500,000 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.64 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $36.86 per share and a market cap of $34.35Bil. The stock has returned -7.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 1,654,466 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 20,515,563. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/08/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $268.7 per share and a market cap of $2,006.88Bil. The stock has returned -10.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 1,932,211 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.47.

On 02/08/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $140.45 per share and a market cap of $377.31Bil. The stock has returned 3.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 1,681,593 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 8,273,191. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/08/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $143.12 per share and a market cap of $417.69Bil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

