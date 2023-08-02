SECTOR GAMMA AS recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

FILIPSTAD BRYGGE 2 OSLO, Q8 0125

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were GILD(11.70%), INCY(7.56%), and CAH(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SECTOR GAMMA AS’s top five trades of the quarter.

SECTOR GAMMA AS reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 287,070 shares. The trade had a 4.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/08/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $85.92 per share and a market cap of $106.22Bil. The stock has returned 39.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 74,496 shares in NYSE:LH, giving the stock a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $227.5 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $246.035 per share and a market cap of $21.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 174,252 shares in NYSE:EW, giving the stock a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $78.42 per share and a market cap of $47.71Bil. The stock has returned -29.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-book ratio of 8.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SECTOR GAMMA AS reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 40,191 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.44.

On 02/08/2023, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $286.98 per share and a market cap of $40.78Bil. The stock has returned 29.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 47,500 shares in NAS:ILMN, giving the stock a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $213.04 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $201.23 per share and a market cap of $29.73Bil. The stock has returned -43.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.64 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

