Nexus Investment Management ULC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $886.00Mil. The top holdings were TD(5.71%), RY(5.40%), and DG(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nexus Investment Management ULC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced their investment in NYSE:SU by 297,675 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.87.

On 02/08/2023, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $33.51 per share and a market cap of $44.27Bil. The stock has returned 22.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVE by 468,050 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.18.

On 02/08/2023, Cenovus Energy Inc traded for a price of $19.715 per share and a market cap of $37.68Bil. The stock has returned 39.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 115,739 shares of NYSE:BNS for a total holding of 682,550. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 02/08/2023, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $54.53 per share and a market cap of $64.44Bil. The stock has returned -22.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 255,300 shares of NYSE:CAE for a total holding of 1,103,246. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.21.

On 02/08/2023, CAE Inc traded for a price of $22.525 per share and a market cap of $7.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CAE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 72,182 shares of NYSE:TD for a total holding of 781,316. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.59999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $69.044 per share and a market cap of $124.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

