Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.(“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV). Investors who purchased Evolv securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fevlv.

The investigation concerns whether Evolv has violated federal securities laws.

On November 2, 2022, BBC News reported that, despite Evolv’s claims that its AI-based weapons-detection technology “reliably detect[ed] guns, improvised explosives, and large knives,” “documents shared with BBC News by research firm IVPM suggests that they may fail to detect certain types of knives, as well as some bombs and components.” BBC further reported that, according to a private report obtained by IPVM, Evolv’s ability to detect large knives scored just 1.3 out of 3 and “in 24 walkthroughs, Evolv Express failed to detect large knives 42% of the time.” On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.24 per share, of 8.19%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.69 per share on November 3, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Evolv shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fevlv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005692/en/