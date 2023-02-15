Jeff Newgard Appointed to ICBA Federal Delegate Board

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Jeff Newgard, Chairman, President, and CEO of Bank of Idaho, has been appointed to the Federal Delegate Board of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) by Chairman-elect Derek B. Williams. The Federal Delegate Board is comprised of community bank leaders from across the country who provide valuable input and advice to ICBA's policymaking process.

"I am honored to be appointed to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board and look forward to representing the interests of community banks nationwide," said Newgard. "As a leader in the community banking industry, I am passionate about advocating for policies that support local economies and help community banks thrive."

The ICBA Federal Delegate Board provides a forum for community bank leaders to discuss issues and exchange ideas and is a vital part of ICBA's policymaking process. The board meets regularly with key policymakers, including members of Congress and federal regulators, to provide valuable insight on the impact of legislation and regulations on community banks.

The Bank of Idaho is a community bank that has been serving Idaho communities for 38 years. In 2022, the bank expanded its services into Eastern Washington. The bank is committed to providing customers with personalized, consultative service, competitive products, and local decision-making.

For more information about Bank of Idaho, please visit www.bankofidaho.com. For more information about ICBA, please visit www.icba.org.

About Bank of Idaho

Bank of Idaho is an independent community bank providing a range of business, personal, and mortgage banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth management services, to customers in Idaho and Eastern Washington. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol "BOID." For more information, please visit www.bankofidaho.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) is the national trade association representing the interests of community banks of all sizes and charter types. ICBA and its state association partners represent nearly 5,000 community banks throughout the country. For more information, visit www.icba.org.

Contact:

Matt Borud, Bank of Idaho
Phone: 208.412.2322
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co.



