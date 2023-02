BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") ( NYSE:CEPU, Financial) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Fourth Quarter and twelve-month period results on March 9, 2023. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on March 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 628197

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2629/47656

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Enrique Terraneo

+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701

Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires

(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires

RepĂşblica Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738609/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-and-Twelve-Month-Period-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast