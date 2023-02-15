Ralph Lauren Presents "A Heritage Preserved," Honoring Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / In honor of Black History Month, we are sharing stories of love, joy and hope within Black communities. In this spirit, we invited four cultural leaders - Danny Kasirye, Chester Higgins, Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart to the historical Akwaaba Mansion in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, for a conversation on the importance of preserving Black heritage.

As a Company and community, our belief in the power of dreams is at the core of who we are and how we appear in the world. We commit to showcasing that belief, keeping the people, cultures and lifestyles that inspire us - inclusive of Black experiences - at the forefront of our storytelling.

Watch the full film, "A Heritage Preserved" at: https://www.ralphlauren.com/black-history-month-feat?searchTerms=black%20history%20month&redirect=true

