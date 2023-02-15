Kinneret Apartments Get a Makeover

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Regions Bank
2068800b-465a-468b-b45b-4ec437b404b1.png

Originally Published On Doing More Today

By Dana Obrist

Orlando's population continues to explode.

According to the most recent report from the Orlando Economic Partnership, this Central Florida city is the second fastest growing among the largest 30 cities in the United States.

And for thousands of downtown Orlando residents, Kinneret Apartments is more important than ever.

In October 2022, real estate company Fairstead announced it had acquired the two-building, 280-unit affordable housing apartment complex for seniors with financing from Regions Affordable Housing. The company has plans for an $18 million renovation to the aging property located in Orlando's Lake Cherokee neighborhood.

"Fairstead is excited to continue expanding in Florida, and we look forward to preserving this critical, high-quality housing for seniors in Orlando," Fairstead CEO Jeffrey Goldberg noted in a company news release. "In working with Regions, we will invest in upgrading these homes, continue its important focus on community, and improve quality of life."

In working with Regions, we will invest in upgrading these homes, continue its important focus on community, and improve quality of life.
Jeffrey Goldberg, Fairstead CEO

The Kinneret Council on Aging (KCOA), the original owners of the property, created a wonderful and safe community for seniors to age in place, with access to health-care services and fun, engaging events. The property has become a significant part of the local community. The KCOA provides services to residents through its food pantry and exercise programs to improve wellness. Additionally, they distribute Kosher holiday meals and host celebrations for Shabbat and Jewish holidays for Jewish residents.

Preserving History and Affordability

The two existing 15-story residential buildings offer studio and 1-bedroom units restricted to 40 percent to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The majority of the units (276 out of 280) are covered by a project-based subsidy. The apartments offer many on-site amenities, as well as proximity to neighborhood services. The property is currently over 98 percent occupied and has historically experienced strong occupancy of between 95 and 99 percent over the past three years.

The rehabilitation will feature facade and roof repairs, common area improvements, modern kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring, senior-friendly accessibility improvements, and upgraded building systems. It will also include the installation of energy-efficient appliances, lighting, and plumbing fixtures in every unit, in support of Florida's climate goals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738650/Kinneret-Apartments-Get-a-Makeover

img.ashx?id=738650

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.