Interactive Financial Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.84%), VIG(8.69%), and AGG(7.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Interactive Financial Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 58,869 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.34 per share and a market cap of $27.31Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

During the quarter, Interactive Financial Advisors bought 51,201 shares of ARCA:RAVI for a total holding of 59,750. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.7.

On 02/08/2023, FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund traded for a price of $74.715 per share and a market cap of $902.18Mil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:TBF by 76,970 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.52.

On 02/08/2023, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $21.43 per share and a market cap of $310.74Mil. The stock has returned 25.95% over the past year.

During the quarter, Interactive Financial Advisors bought 19,808 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 28,649. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.48 per share and a market cap of $24.17Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 45,241 shares in BATS:IDHD, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.86 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $24.165 per share and a market cap of $20.54Mil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

