Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $203.25Bil. The top holdings were GDXJ(21.49%), IWD(7.25%), and LRGF(7.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC bought 42,049,331 shares of ARCA:GDXJ for a total holding of 42,075,976. The trade had a 21.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.76.

On 02/08/2023, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $36.85 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 403,391 shares. The trade had a 20.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.95.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $159.3 per share and a market cap of $53.47Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 612,003 shares. The trade had a 8.119999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.39 per share and a market cap of $25.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru sold out of their 408,786-share investment in ARCA:VEA. Previously, the stock had a 5.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.11 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.3 per share and a market cap of $108.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC bought 480,085 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 524,890. The trade had a 5.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.35.

On 02/08/2023, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $30.37 per share and a market cap of $13.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

