Bowlero Corp. Announces Refinancing of Term Loan B and Upsizing of Revolver in Leverage-Neutral Transaction, Bolsters Liquidity

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, announced today that the Company successfully closed $900 million term loan B due February 8, 2028 in a net-leverage-neutral transaction. At the same time, Bowlero upsized its existing revolving credit facility by $35 million, increasing drawdown capacity to $200 million and bolstering the Company’s go-forward liquidity. The primary uses of proceeds from the transaction are to refinance the existing term loan B, repay outstanding existing borrowings under the revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

The amended credit facility includes:

  • $900 million senior secured term loan B due February 8, 2028, priced at SOFR + 350 bps (0% floor) and 99.5 OID, which reflects twice tightening on terms relative to initial price talk of SOFR + 350-375 bps and 98 OID.
  • An upsized senior secured revolving credit facility due December 15, 2026 totaling $200 million.

Subsequent to the launch of the refinancing, Moody’s increased its ratings on the Company’s corporate family rating and revolver to B1 from B2 and also issued a B1 rating for the new term loan B. S&P also issued a recovery rating of three to the new term loan B.

Brett Parker, Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero stated, “The expediency and pricing of this transaction is a further validation of the business we have built and the exciting growth prospects ahead. Through this transaction, we were able to bolster our liquidity, maintain leverage within our long-term target, and receive an upgrade from Moody’s, all in a net-leverage-neutral transaction that positions us to continue investing in and growing our business going forward.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as deal managers to Bowlero in connection with the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Bowlero.

Please refer to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the terms of the amended credit agreement.

About Bowlero Corp.
Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves nearly 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including potential changes in market conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005856r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005856/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.