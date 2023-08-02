Madrona Venture Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were ROVR(46.80%), SNOW(43.68%), and NAUT(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madrona Venture Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 104,805 shares in NAS:RELY, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.93 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Remitly Global Inc traded for a price of $12.49 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned 2.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Remitly Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

Madrona Venture Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 628,000 shares. The trade had a 25.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $349.27.

On 02/08/2023, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $159.06 per share and a market cap of $51.15Bil. The stock has returned -45.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.00 and a price-sales ratio of 26.98.

Madrona Venture Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ROVR by 937,291 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.5.

On 02/08/2023, Rover Group Inc traded for a price of $4.05 per share and a market cap of $744.20Mil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rover Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.25, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

Madrona Venture Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PATH by 260,431 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.67.

On 02/08/2023, UiPath Inc traded for a price of $16.31 per share and a market cap of $9.02Bil. The stock has returned -55.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UiPath Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.48 and a price-sales ratio of 8.45.

The guru established a new position worth 6,020,770 shares in NAS:NAUT, giving the stock a 7.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.859999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc traded for a price of $2 per share and a market cap of $249.45Mil. The stock has returned -50.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.77 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.38.

