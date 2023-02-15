Dutch Bros Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on February 22, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, today announced that Joth Ricci, Chief Executive Officer, and Charley Jemley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Dutch Bros will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 after the market close that same day.

Event: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Dial In: 1-201-493-6779
Call Me™ (available 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time): https%3A%2F%2Fcallme.viavid.com%2Fviavid%2F%3Fcallme%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bpasscode%3D13722789%26amp%3Bh%3Dtrue%26amp%3Binfo%3Dcompany%26amp%3Br%3Dtrue%26amp%3BB%3D6+%0A
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dutchbros.com

The webcast will be archived shortly after the conference call has concluded.

About Dutch Bros Inc.
Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 671 locations across 14 states as of December 31, 2022.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005804r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005804/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.