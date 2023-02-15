AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 28, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its second quarter ended Saturday, February 11, 2023, before market open on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 877- 481-4010, replay passcode 47607 through March 14, 2023.

About AutoZone:

As of November 19, 2022, the Company had 6,196 stores in the U.S., 706 in Mexico and 76 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,978.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in the majority of our stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, [email protected]
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, [email protected]

