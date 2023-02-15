Asure Software Partners with Intuit's TurboTax to Help Small Businesses Attract Talent and Streamline Tax Filing for Employees

Tax filing tool integration enables employees to save time, eliminate errors, and accelerate tax refunds

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., ( ASUR), a leading provider of HR and payroll solutions for small businesses, today announced its partnership with Intuit's TurboTax®. This partnership enables employees of Asure’s small business payroll customers to file their taxes faster and more accurately, while expediting tax refunds.

“Our goal is to simplify HR and payroll processes for small businesses, which includes identifying ways to help our clients attract new employees now that the war for talent has hit Main Street,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “We are thrilled to partner with Intuit and offer employees of our clients a seamless and efficient solution for tax filing.”

The integration with TurboTax will allow employees of Asure’s small business customers to directly import their W-2 information to save time, eliminate errors, and make tax filing easier. Electronic filing options also expedite processing for faster refunds. The convenience represents another value-added employee benefit, which are becoming increasingly important in today's competitive job market.

“By providing a better way to upload their W-2s to TurboTax, Asure is enabling our customers’ employees to save time and get their refunds faster. TurboTax’s resources can also provide expert tax guidance to employees, reducing time spent on inquiries to their payroll and HR teams,” added Goepel.

Recognized as the leading tax preparation software for individuals and small businesses, Intuit’s TurboTax is designed with an intuitive format that helps users navigate the filing process with ease and maximize their refunds.

About Asure Software
Asure ( ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

