HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation ( APA) today announced the successful drilling and flow testing of the Sapakara South-2 (SPS-2) appraisal well, the second appraisal well to test the previously announced discovery. The well is located approximately 4.6 kilometers (3 miles) south of the Sapakara South-1 (SPS-1) appraisal well.



SPS-2 encountered approximately 36 meters (118 feet) of net oil pay in high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir. Data collected from the flow test and subsequent pressure build-up indicated incremental connected resource of more than 200 million barrels (MMbbls) of oil in place.

“Results from the SPS-2 drilling and flow tests are consistent with our pre-drill expectations, confirm our geologic, geophysical, and reservoir models, and, importantly, add substantial resources towards a potential development,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president.

Rig activity is ongoing and focused on drilling two appraisal wells at the Krabdagu discovery, which is located approximately 17 kilometers (11 miles) east of Sapakara. Krabdagu-2 is currently drilling; APA anticipates Krabdagu-3 will spud in February with a second drilling rig.

APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in Block 58; TotalEnergies is the operator and holds the remaining 50% working interest.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

