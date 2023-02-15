The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing an 8% increase. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2023.

“Rewarding shareholders through a secure, competitive and growing dividend is a priority for Phillips 66,” said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. “We have increased the dividend 12 times since our inception in 2012, resulting in a 17% compound annual growth rate. This dividend increase and our share repurchase program support our commitment to return $10 billion to $12 billion to shareholders by year-end 2024.”

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.

