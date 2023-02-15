PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) ( EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



2023 BTIG Medical Technology Conference

Management will host virtual investor meetings on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



2023 JP Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

Management will host a presentation session on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) in Miami, FL.



2023 Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Management will host a virtual presentation session on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.



About embecta

embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

