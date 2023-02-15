Dr. Harlan Weisman and recently appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zamaneh Mikhak to Provide an Overview of the Corporate Strategy and 2023 Objectives



Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2023, 4:30 p.m. ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform, today announced the appointment of Harlan Weisman, M.D. as permanent Chief Executive Officer. TFF Pharmaceuticals will hold a conference call and webcast on February 16 to provide an overview of the Company’s corporate strategy and objectives for 2023, which will include formal remarks from Dr. Weisman and the Company’s recently appointed Chief Medical Officer, Zamaneh Mikhak, M.D.

“I would like to thank the Board for this opportunity to lead TFF as its CEO on a permanent basis,” said Dr. Weisman. “I’m excited to share my views on the outlook for the Company and our priorities for 2023 during our conference call and webcast.”

The call will also include remarks from Dr. Zamaneh Mikhak, who was recently appointed Chief Medical Officer of TFF. Dr. Mikhak is a physician-scientist who is Board Certified in Allergy and Immunology and has over 20 years of patient care experience and basic, translational and clinical research experience across big pharma and small biotechnology companies. Dr. Mikhak will discuss the promise of TFF’s Inhaled Voriconazole Powder (TFF VORI) and Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder (TFF TAC) programs and the broad applications of Thin Film Freezing technology.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host an investor call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss these corporate updates and 2023 objectives. To participate in the conference call, please utilize the following information:

Domestic Dial-In Number: Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

International Dial-In Number: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13736048

The call will also be broadcast live over the Web and can be accessed on TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Website, https://tffpharma.com, or directly at

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1596161&tp_key=3e1d7894a5.

The conference call will also be available for replay for one month in the Events Calendar on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The Thin Film Freezing process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by Thin Film Freezing can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. Thin Film Freezing does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of Thin Film Freezing can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company’s versatile Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, with improved absorption so drugs can also be delivered to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, and continues to expand its pipeline by collaborating with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including, the benefits of the Company’s TFF platform and the Company’s plans to add to its existing pipeline of product candidates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully conclude clinical testing or obtain pre-market approval of any of its dry powder product candidates, (ii) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (iii) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform, (iv) the risk that the Company will not be able to conclude a long-term commercial agreement with any third-party, and (vi) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Prospectus Supplement filed with the SEC on November 18, 2022. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

TFF Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

Bill Begien

VP of Investor Relations

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

c (617) 842-2222

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2577

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Raena Mina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

