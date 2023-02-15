American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results by press release on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at:

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Conference ID number 13735313

The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com

