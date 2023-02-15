BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Change to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom Kingsbury has resigned from its Board of Directors (“Board”) effective February 7, 2023. The announcement comes as Mr. Kingsbury re-assesses his board commitments in light of his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Kohl’s Corporation (“Kohl’s”).

Mr. Kingsbury joined the Company’s Board in February 2020 and was also a member of the Compensation Committee.

“Tom has brought a wealth of retail knowledge and a track record of driving shareholder value which have served as meaningful contributions to our Board and the Company,” said Chris Baldwin, Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of our Board and the BJ’s management team, we thank Tom for his leadership and counsel over the years and wish him all the best at Kohl’s.”

Mr. Kingsbury stated, “The past three years have been an exciting time of growth at BJ’s, and it has been a pleasure serving on its Board with my fellow directors. During my tenure, I have watched the management team navigate extraordinary challenges with proficiency and grace, ultimately strengthening the Company at its core. I have confidence in BJ’s and its bright future ahead.”

The Board intends to identify a new director in due course, in addition to the position recently vacated by Judy Werthauser. The Board regularly evaluates its own makeup, striving for a proper combination of skillsets and diversity of experience and thought to successfully govern the Company’s execution of its strategic priorities.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005169r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005169/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.