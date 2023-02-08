TimkenSteel Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2023

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, February 23, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in mobile, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,700 people and had sales of $1.3 billion in 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

