Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has appointed Eoin Hegarty as Chief Operating Officer, and Cory Larsen as Chief Commercial Officer. Dan Phaure will retain his position as Chief Financial Officer, following his resignation from the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Both Mr. Hegarty and Mr. Larsen are current employees of Heritage, and their promotions follow on their achievements in advancing the Company’s strategy to not only successfully expand across Canada, but also in Heritage’s entry into the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Eoin and Cory into these key executive roles at Heritage, which better reflect their duties and achievements to date,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We have had an incredible couple of years building the business and with both their savvy in operations and commercial activities, we look forward to continuing our growth and expansion in North America and globally.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Thrifty, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“David Schwede”

David Schwede

CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005992/en/