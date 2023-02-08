January 2023 Traffic Results

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico"). January 2023 operational results:

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 961 thousand passengers in January 2023 , a 54.5% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 39.4%, while domestic passengers increased by 62.2%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 31.5% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 24.4% and Domestic capacity increased by 45.8% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 44.7% year-on-year. International demand increased by 39.0% compared to January 2022 . Domestic demand increased by 56.2% versus January 2022 .

Aeromexico's January 2023 load factor was 78.6%, a 6.8p.p. increase versus January 2022 . International load factor increased by 7.9p.p. and Domestic load factor increased by 5.1p.p.

Aeromexico informed that, starting May 2023 , it will initiate operations from Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (IAH), offering 1 daily frequency. In addition, the routes from Mexico City International Airport (MEX) to Colima (CLQ), Cozumel (CZM), Tepic (TPQ) and Ciudad Victoria (CVM) will be launched by the end of March.



Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





Domestic 1,364 841 62.2 % International 597 429 39.4 % Total 1,961 1,269 54.5 %







ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





Domestic 1,645 1,128 45.8 % International 2,814 2,262 24.4 % Total 4,459 3,391 31.5 %







RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





Domestic 1,250 800 56.2 % International 2,253 1,620 39.0 % Total 3,502 2,420 44.7 %







Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p. Domestic 76.0 70.9 5.1 International 80.1 72.1 7.9 Total 78.6 71.7 6.8

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

