MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended February 5, 2023. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details
A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 032614.

Investor Conferences
Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Friday, March 3, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT/ 11:00 a.m. ET
Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO)

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

