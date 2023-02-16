WM Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) (“WM” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes under an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as follows:

  • $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due February 15, 2030; and
  • $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due February 15, 2033.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Waste Management Holdings, Inc. The notes have been assigned ratings of A- by Standard & Poor’s, BBB+ by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody’s.

The offering is expected to close on February 15, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to repay borrowings under its commercial paper program used for working capital, which is fully supported by the Company’s $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, (ii) to repay $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.40% Senior Notes when they mature in May 2023 and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. In addition, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, MFR Securities, Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers of the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or, upon request, from any of the joint book-running managers at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by mail: 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, by mail: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets or by phone at 1-866-271-7403; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., by mail: 277 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10172, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, by phone at 1-888-868-6856 or by email at [email protected]; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, by mail: 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by phone at 1-800-645-3751 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The notes will be offered only by means of a prospectus, including the prospectus supplement relating to the notes, and any free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us, each of which meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time. Each credit rating should be evaluated independently of any other credit rating.

ABOUT WM

WM is North America's largest comprehensive waste management environmental solutions provider. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial reuse of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America – where more than half are fueled by renewable natural gas.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208006016r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208006016/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.