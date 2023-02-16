Enghouse Acquires Qumu Corporation

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005830/en/

Under a December 19, 2022 agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse completed a previously announced tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Qumu for US$ 0.90 per share in cash, resulting in a total equity value of approximately US$18.0 million. Subsequently, the Enghouse subsidiary merged with Qumu, resulting in Qumu becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse.

Qumu will now join Enghouse’s Interactive Management Group, which includes Enghouse+Vidyo products. “Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform provides video creation, content management and highly scalable delivery solutions which complement our enterprise video suite of products,” said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. “Together, we will serve a wider spectrum of customer needs in our niche verticals and compete more effectively in the enterprise video sector. We are very pleased to welcome Qumu’s customers, employees and partners to Enghouse.”

Rose Bentley, Qumu’s President and CEO, said merging Qumu into Enghouse will benefit Qumu’s existing customers and enhance Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform. “We are pleased to have found a smart, strategic buyer for Qumu that will thoughtfully integrate our business into Enghouse’s.”

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information, please visit www.enghouse.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005830r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005830/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.