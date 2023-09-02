Capital Analysts, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1032 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were IVV(6.57%), SPLG(6.55%), and FBND(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Analysts, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIPX by 2,844,160 shares. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.43.

On 02/09/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $18.71 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 518,722 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 519,008. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/09/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.75 per share and a market cap of $13.06Bil. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 943,676 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 994,764. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.85.

On 02/09/2023, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.82 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned -14.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 461,825 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.77 per share and a market cap of $70.98Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 417,359 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 684,196. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/09/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.34.

