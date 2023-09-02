FIERA CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 502 stocks valued at a total of $32.15Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.94%), MCO(4.58%), and AZO(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIERA CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 61,310 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2416.82.

On 02/09/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2424.36 per share and a market cap of $45.61Bil. The stock has returned 20.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,344,150 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/09/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.37 per share and a market cap of $1,168.84Bil. The stock has returned -28.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:MCO by 323,947 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $273.53.

On 02/09/2023, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $311.99 per share and a market cap of $56.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-book ratio of 22.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 443,129 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 02/09/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $171.16 per share and a market cap of $234.28Bil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 270,780 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/09/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $266.73 per share and a market cap of $1,992.16Bil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

