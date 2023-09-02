AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $792.00Mil. The top holdings were IXUS(20.25%), MSFT(5.04%), and AAPL(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 1,718,060 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 2,770,110. The trade had a 12.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.44.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.18 per share and a market cap of $31.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

The guru sold out of their 408,115-share investment in NAS:EXFY. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.2 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Expensify Inc traded for a price of $9.82 per share and a market cap of $811.80Mil. The stock has returned -65.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expensify Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in NYSE:BLK by 8,319 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $667.77.

On 02/09/2023, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $729.86 per share and a market cap of $108.47Bil. The stock has returned -7.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 19,825-share investment in NYSE:EL. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.34 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $259.19 per share and a market cap of $91.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-book ratio of 15.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 10,350 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $418.3.

On 02/09/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $517.91 per share and a market cap of $67.92Bil. The stock has returned -9.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-book ratio of 8.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

