JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.92%), AAPL(5.02%), and MA(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 165,893 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $72.89 per share and a market cap of $55.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EW by 121,420 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06999999999999.

On 02/09/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $78.08 per share and a market cap of $47.50Bil. The stock has returned -29.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-book ratio of 8.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.84 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 84,049 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.79 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $109.84 per share and a market cap of $42.56Bil. The stock has returned 3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 202.28, a price-book ratio of 23.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.75 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 26,761 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $372.97.

On 02/09/2023, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $366.68 per share and a market cap of $50.62Bil. The stock has returned 33.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 23,801-share investment in NAS:MPWR. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $359.26 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Monolithic Power Systems Inc traded for a price of $463 per share and a market cap of $21.39Bil. The stock has returned 14.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-book ratio of 14.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.64 and a price-sales ratio of 13.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

