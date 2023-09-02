Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 SW FIRST AVENUE FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were IJS(15.86%), SPY(8.83%), and IVV(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 16,427 shares in BATS:NUSC, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.58 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $38.12 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. bought 7,722 shares of NAS:AAXJ for a total holding of 19,541. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.2.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund traded for a price of $69.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru sold out of their 15,082-share investment in ARCA:IQSU. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.43 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.9654 per share and a market cap of $402.10Mil. The stock has returned -9.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.52.

During the quarter, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. bought 6,966 shares of BATS:ESGV for a total holding of 14,543. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.44.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $72.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

During the quarter, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. bought 5,561 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 77,958. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.45.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $60.47 per share and a market cap of $17.31Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.