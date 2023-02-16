CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce its modular, end-to-end fiber platform, Propel%26trade%3B, was recognized among the best by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized CommScope as a high-score recipient. This review is based on several criteria, including originality, innovation, positive impact on customers, how well it addresses a new or existing requirement, novelty and cost-effectiveness.

CommScope’s Propel is designed to help data center managers respond to the exponential increase in demand they are experiencing for computing power. This new technology facilitates the migration to Terabit speeds. Propel provides reliable connectivity and a robust network infrastructure that aligns with rapidly emerging data center applications, enabling faster, more efficient access to data.

“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate CommScope on their high-scoring honoree status,” stated Lightwave Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”

“Data center demands have and continue to soar as organizations, communities and government agencies’ adoption rates of AI applications, streaming and cloud computing expands,” stated John Schmidt, senior vice president, CommScope’s building and data center business. “CommScope’s Propel is engineered to maximize existing infrastructure application support and handle today’s network speeds of 40 and 100GB, as well as prepare for future speed needs of 400, 800, 1600 and 3200GB. We are thrilled that Propel is recognized as a leading solution by Lightwave Innovation Reviews.”

