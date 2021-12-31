CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Updated Tax Characteristics of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Please replace the release dated February 6, 2023 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES UPDATED TAX CHARACTERISTICS OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) announced today updated tax treatment of its common stock dividends declared in 2022. The update relates to the $0.40 distribution paid on January 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2023. Previously, the Company announced that this distribution would be treated as received on December 31, 2022 and taxable in calendar year 2022. This distribution will instead be treated as received on January 26, 2023 and taxable in calendar year 2023.

The below information is provided to assist the Company’s stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by the Company. Stockholders should receive IRS Form 1099-DIV containing this information from their brokers, transfer agents or other institutions. These tax statements should be reviewed to ensure that they agree with the information provided below.

Tax Treatment of Distributions

The Federal Income Tax classification of the 2022 dividend distributions on the Company’s common stock, as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV, is set forth in the following table:

Ordinary Dividends

Record
Date

Payment
Date

CUSIP

Distribution
Per Share (1,2,3)

Total

Non-Qualified
Dividends (4)

Qualified
Dividends (5)

Capital Gain
Distributions

Return of
Capital

12/31/2021

1/26/2022

#95790D105

$0.06000

$0.06000

$0.03742

$0.02258

$0.00000

$0.00000

4/4/2022

4/26/2022

#95790D105

$0.04000

$0.04000

$0.02494

$0.01506

$0.00000

$0.00000

7/1/2022

7/25/2022

#95790D105

$0.04000

$0.04000

$0.02494

$0.01506

$0.00000

$0.00000

10/3/2022

10/26/2022

#95790D204

$0.40000

$0.40000

$0.24944

$0.15056

$0.00000

$0.00000

1/3/2023

1/26/2023

#95790D204

$0.40000

$0.40000

$0.24944

$0.15056

$0.00000

$0.00000

(1) - The per share dividend distribution information provided above for the dividends paid on January 26, 2022, April 26, 2022, and July 25, 2022 have not been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split that occurred on July 11, 2022.
(2) - The cash distributions made on January 26, 2022 with a record date of December 31, 2021 are treated as received by stockholders on January 26, 2022 and taxable in calendar year 2022.
(3) - The cash distributions made on January 26, 2023 with a record date of January 3, 2023 are treated as received by stockholders on January 26, 2023 and taxable in calendar year 2023.
(4) - Non-Qualified Dividends shows the amount that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.
(5) - Qualified Dividends represents a dividend made from our taxable REIT subsidiary to the REIT.

Consult Your Tax Advisor

Stockholders may have additional reporting obligations to the Internal Revenue Service and/or other tax authorities.

The U.S. federal income tax treatment of holding the Company’s common stock to any particular stockholder will depend on the stockholder’s particular tax circumstances. You are urged to consult your tax advisor regarding the U.S. federal, state, local and foreign income and other tax consequences to you, in light of your particular investment or tax circumstances, of acquiring, holding and disposing of the Company’s common stock.

The Company does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Please consult your advisor as to any tax, accounting or legal statements made herein.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230203005407r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005407/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.