Philly Shipyard Announces Ratification of Four-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (XOAX:PHLY), today announced that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by the Philadelphia Metal Trades Council (PMTC). The PMTC is the exclusive bargaining representative for Production and Maintenance employees at PSI and consists of nine unions.

"We are pleased to have successfully ratified this agreement extending our strong partnership with the PMTC," said Mike Giantomaso, Vice President of Human Resources at Philly Shipyard. "With our record order backlog of nine ships and the currently strong labor market, we believe that this contract will allow our company to offer the competitive compensation needed to attract and retain the talent necessary for carrying out our major shipbuilding projects."

With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national labor shortage, PSI and many other companies have felt the challenges of a highly-competitive hiring market. PSI is hopeful that this collective bargaining agreement will help to further position PSI as an employer of choice and will be the final piece of the puzzle for attracting and retaining talented workers who can feel confident in planting roots and building out the current order backlog and those that follow it.

This agreement also exemplifies PSI's commitment to its Apprenticeship Program which recruits and trains new shipbuilders who enter the union on day one. Through this program, the company and the union continue to grow stronger while building ships and careers.

President of the Philadelphia Metal Trades Union, Lou Agre, commented, "The members of the Philadelphia Metal Trades Council are glad that we have been able to negotiate an agreement that benefits our members as well as ensures the future viability of the Shipyard. We are proud of our members, the skilled work that they perform, and pipeline of great work for years to follow."

About Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (XOAX: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.

For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media Contacts:
Philly Shipyard, Inc.
Matt Cassidy
484-340-2871

SOURCE: Philly Shipyard ASA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738679/Philly-Shipyard-Announces-Ratification-of-Four-Year-Collective-Bargaining-Agreement

img.ashx?id=738679

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.