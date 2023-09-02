Trust Investment Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8440 WOODFIELD CROSSING, SUITE 100 INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(7.53%), AAPL(4.24%), and MSFT(3.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Investment Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,594-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.42 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $140.22 per share and a market cap of $376.70Bil. The stock has returned 3.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,590 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $171.79 per share and a market cap of $77.76Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-book ratio of 7.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 17,973-share investment in NYSE:DOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.7 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $59.81 per share and a market cap of $42.16Bil. The stock has returned 2.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 9,599-share investment in ARCA:LIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.25 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF traded for a price of $69.36 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

The guru sold out of their 18,794-share investment in NYSE:LUV. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.46 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $35.3 per share and a market cap of $20.48Bil. The stock has returned -22.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

