BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3100 CUMBERLAND BOULEVARD STE 1450 ATLANTA, GA 30339

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $414.00Mil. The top holdings were HD(3.66%), MSFT(3.64%), and AAPL(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 87,629-share investment in NYSE:NVS. Previously, the stock had a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.89 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Novartis AG traded for a price of $86.89 per share and a market cap of $184.71Bil. The stock has returned 3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 235,278 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, GSK PLC traded for a price of $36.32 per share and a market cap of $74.36Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:JJSF by 16,438 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.09.

On 02/09/2023, J&J Snack Foods Corp traded for a price of $141.79 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, J&J Snack Foods Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 50,089 shares in NYSE:MO, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.62 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $46.5 per share and a market cap of $82.85Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 8,032 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 33,456. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.56.

On 02/09/2023, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $287.24 per share and a market cap of $64.64Bil. The stock has returned 16.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.