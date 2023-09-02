DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $2.05Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.45%), MSFT(3.98%), and ABBV(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 429,996 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 02/09/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.98 per share and a market cap of $246.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 304,587 shares of NYSE:SO for a total holding of 521,307. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 02/09/2023, Southern Co traded for a price of $66.45 per share and a market cap of $70.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AFL by 316,874 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 02/09/2023, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $70.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $43.59Bil. The stock has returned 9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BLK by 22,256 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $654.5700000000001.

On 02/09/2023, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $729.86 per share and a market cap of $108.47Bil. The stock has returned -7.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BAB by 280,562 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.21.

On 02/09/2023, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.84 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -11.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

