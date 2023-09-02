Banco BTG Pactual S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were MELI(7.55%), XP(4.94%), and URA(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 837,515 shares in NAS:CLAR, giving the stock a 6.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.47 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Clarus Corp traded for a price of $9.800000000000001 per share and a market cap of $357.47Mil. The stock has returned -57.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarus Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 856,700-share investment in NYSE:PBR.A. Previously, the stock had a 5.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.02 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $70.07Bil. The stock has returned 35.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 1.93, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,270,500 shares in NYSE:ABEV, giving the stock a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.84 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Ambev SA traded for a price of $2.5 per share and a market cap of $39.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambev SA has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,076,077 shares in NYSE:SUZ, giving the stock a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.84 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Suzano SA traded for a price of $8.84 per share and a market cap of $11.57Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suzano SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought 2,266,678 shares of NYSE:CBD for a total holding of 2,290,890. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.54.

On 02/09/2023, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao traded for a price of $3.37 per share and a market cap of $909.83Mil. The stock has returned -17.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a price-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-book ratio of 0.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

