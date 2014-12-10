Rotoplas: Rotoplas' Board of Directors approves Capital Reimbursement in cash

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: AGUA*), the leading provider of water-solutions in the Americas, announces to the investing public that, during the Board of Directors meeting held today, it was approved to submit for the consideration of the Shareholders' Meeting a capital reimbursement in cash to the shareholders of the Company by means of a capital stock reduction, at the rate of $0.50 (fifty cents, Mexican pesos) for each outstanding share.

If approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, the corresponding payment will be made in cash in a single exhibition through the S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. The payment date has not yet been determined; however, it will be communicated to the market together with the other materials for the Annual Meeting.

About the Company
Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating and recycling water. With over 40 years of experience in the industry and 19 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey, Miguel Hidalgo
C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México
T. +52 (55) 5201 5000
www.rotoplas.com

favicon.png?sn=MX10152&sd=2023-02-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotoplas-rotoplas-board-of-directors-approves-capital-reimbursement-in-cash-301742631.html

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.

