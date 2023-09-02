FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $1.58Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.05%), AAPL(3.87%), and JPM(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 35,105-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 59,128 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.91 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $115.9 per share and a market cap of $73.60Bil. The stock has returned 16.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 16,241 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.68.

On 02/09/2023, Aon PLC traded for a price of $319.61 per share and a market cap of $65.65Bil. The stock has returned 11.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.80 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 84,739 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 02/09/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.52 per share and a market cap of $170.18Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA bought 26,679 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 31,497. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.23.

On 02/09/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $151.22 per share and a market cap of $43.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

