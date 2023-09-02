OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

501 RIO GRANDE PLACE #107 ASPEN, CO 81611

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.65%), UNH(4.83%), and MSFT(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 48,535-share investment in NYSE:RH. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.95 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, RH traded for a price of $320.81 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned -21.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP bought 28,219 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 38,268. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.36 per share and a market cap of $282.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 88,299 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.07.

On 02/09/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 5,730 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 02/09/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $483.22 per share and a market cap of $451.50Bil. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-book ratio of 5.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 24,980 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.61.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76 per share and a market cap of $41.34Bil. The stock has returned -2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

