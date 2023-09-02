SHAYNE & CO., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4015 HILLSBORO PIKE NASHVILLE, TN 37215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(48.92%), SYY(14.00%), and BRK.A(10.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAYNE & CO., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHAYNE & CO., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 14,682 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.96.

On 02/09/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $48.25 per share and a market cap of $184.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SHAYNE & CO., LLC bought 1,208 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 284,839. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 02/09/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.48 per share and a market cap of $680.94Bil. The stock has returned -4.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SHAYNE & CO., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 2,425 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 02/09/2023, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $76.22 per share and a market cap of $38.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-book ratio of 26.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SHAYNE & CO., LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWI by 3,603 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.57.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI Italy ETF traded for a price of $30.25 per share and a market cap of $204.19Mil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

SHAYNE & CO., LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWP by 3,430 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.27.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI Spain ETF traded for a price of $27.19 per share and a market cap of $517.97Mil. The stock has returned 3.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.