Arctech Empowers the Energy Independence of Lithuania

2 minutes ago
KRETINGA, Lithuania, Feb. 8, 2023

KRETINGA, Lithuania, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced it has inked a deal to supply a 78.8MW SkyLine solar tracking solution with a Danish renewable energy projects developer European Energy in Lithuania, marking its first move in the country, and it's reaching a 400 MW portfolio in the region. European Energy develops, constructs and operates wind and solar farms all around the world, this creative enabler of the green transition has constructed 2GW wind and solar PV farms since its foundation in 2004.

The project is located in Kretinga, Lithuania, where is one of the solar hubs in the country. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Baltic nation had 148 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020. It is heavily dependent on energy imports. A plan for energy independence by 2050 foresees the large-scale deployment of renewable energy resources.

In February 2022, the Lithuanian government decided to increase the 2022 budget for solar rebates by €35 million after the initial phases of the program showed strong success among homeowners.

Since entering the European market in 2013, Arctech has strengthened its customer base through solid service and upfront technological innovation. Now, the company has established a good relationship with international well-acclaimed partners in Europe including Enel, Lightsource BP, Metka, EDF, Solek, Juwi, and Baywa, among others.

The product earned the deal SkyLine is Arctech's signature 1P product, with great terrain adaptability, SkyLine can operate on North/South slopes up to 20%. Equipped with the AI Smart Control Box independently developed by Arctech, SkyLine can significantly increase power output by effectively overcoming the shadow effect. Meanwhile, the tracking system provides stable performance under harsh weather conditions due to its structure being adjusted based on wind tunnel data.

Back in 2017, Arctech also secured an important tracker deal for one of three 50 MW solar projects in an auction by the Spanish government. Spreading over an area of 80.55 hectares, the La Nava project is located between the towns of Almodóvar del Campo and Puertollano, in the province of Ciudad Real (Spain). The plant adopts Arctech's 2P SkySmart tracking system and 147,378 bifacial modules. It entered into commercial operation in 2019, generates 90GWh electricity annually and supplies enough clean energy to power 36,000 households, offsetting 90,000t of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) a year.

