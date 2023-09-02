New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

36 WASHINGTON STREET WELLESLEY, MA 02481

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $470.00Mil. The top holdings were BNL(8.94%), VIG(7.86%), and FVD(7.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought 223,726 shares of ARCA:INFL for a total holding of 461,043. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.62.

On 02/09/2023, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF traded for a price of $32.19 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned 5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

The guru established a new position worth 47,391 shares in NAS:DVY, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.53 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $124.38 per share and a market cap of $23.39Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:XT by 90,932 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.89.

On 02/09/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $53.6 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 95,180 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.74.

On 02/09/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought 128,627 shares of ARCA:EMLP for a total holding of 230,071. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 02/09/2023, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund traded for a price of $27.25 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned 9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.