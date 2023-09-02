RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Raymond James & Associates is a financial and investment banking services company that is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and can trace its history back to 1962. Robert A. James Investments was founded by Robert James in 1962 and Raymond & Associates was founded by Edward Raymond in 1963. In 1964, when the two companies were just getting started, the two would merge and form the currently company known as Raymond James & Associates. The company would grow under the leadership of Tom James, the son of Robert James, and become a publicly traded company by 1983. Tom James continued his leadership of the firm for four decades before turning over the CEO position to Paul Riley in 2010. In 2012, the company would merge with Morgan Keegan & Company, creating one of the largest wealth management and investment banking firms in the country. Raymond James & Associates currently operates under Raymond James Financial, its parent holding company, and acts as one of its three wholly owned broker dealers with the other two being Raymond James Financial Services and Raymond James Limited and Raymond James Investment Services Limited. The holding company has over 2.6 million accounts in its client base that are taken care of by over 6,400 financial advisors and 2,600 locations located in North America and internationally. It has a total of over half a trillion in assets under management and brings in almost 5 billion revenue annually. The company operates its business through four major segments, including the Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management Group, and Raymond James Bank, among others. Some of the products and services Raymond James & Associates offers include alternative investments, banking and lending, fixed income, investment banking, equity research, trust and estate planning, and mutual funds, which covers over 9,000 open ended mutual funds, among others. The company’s portfolio offerings include the Freedom ETF Account, UMA Account, Mutual Fund Account, and Retirement Account.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3871 stocks valued at a total of $108.90Bil. The top holdings were VOO(6.85%), AGG(4.18%), and MSFT(2.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES bought 6,127,129 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 46,527,580. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.82Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 5,411,942 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.84 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES bought 2,382,202 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 2,569,735. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 02/09/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.87 per share and a market cap of $23.30Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES bought 634,224 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 20,746,045. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.36 per share and a market cap of $282.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES bought 2,299,337 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 3,091,635. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 02/09/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.62 per share and a market cap of $16.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a price-book ratio of 5.45.

