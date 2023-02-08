20+people rescued in Turkey, Zoomlion is on the way

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 8, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6, two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes occurred in the southeast of Turkey from 4 am local time, causing heavy casualties and property losses. Knowing this, Zoomlion immediately dispatched a rescue team with excavators to Hatay province, where the disaster was serious.

As one of the first Chinese rescue forces to arrive at the scene, the Zoomlion rescue team has been fighting for more than 30 hours. At Turkish local time 3:00 pm on February 8, Zoomlion's rescue team has helped rescue more than 20 trapped people, and the search and rescue is still in intense progress.

image_1.jpg

After the earthquakes, according to the company's instructions, Zoomlion Turkey immediately dispatched a rescue team consisting of professional service engineers and operators, who carried electric blankets, emergency medicines, food, and other materials urgently needed in the disaster area, and shipped together the first five excavators, set off to the disaster area Hatay province overnight. They arrived at the scene at around 12:30 local time on February 7, making them one of the first Chinese rescue forces to arrive at the scene of the disaster area.

After arriving at the scene, five excavators of Zoomlion were assigned to different areas for rescue. Collapsed, broken and cracked buildings could be seen everywhere. At the first rescue, they encountered difficulties, due to the local power failure, some professional crushing tools could not be used, in order to ensure the safety of the trapped people, the rescue workers with hammer, awl, shovel and other tools by human dug out a rescue channel, after more than 3 hours, rescued the first trapped person.

"After our rescue team and excavators arrived at the scene, we immediately participated in the rescue of the trapped people in a 6-story collapsed building. So far, we have helped rescue four trapped people and are actively rescuing two sisters," said Mr. Yu Ke, a service engineer of Zoomlion who participated in the on-site rescue.

Another member of the Zoomlion rescue team, Mr. Huang Yunbing, who is a Zoomlion overseas service engineer said the shortage of generators had made it difficult to dismount the shattered house. "There was a little girl, about 15 years old, who impressed me very much. When I got into the rescue tunnel that had been cleared, I saw her under a mattress and a stone slab, with only her head visible and able to move, and she was crying weakly and painfully. After determining that we could use two jacks to lift the stone, we immediately took a jack from the car and borrowed one from a nearby rescue team. We successfully lifted the stone a little higher, and then pulled her out."

The rescue team's efforts gave the trapped people a steady stream of hope for life. At local time in Turkey 3:00 pm on February 8, after more than 30 hours of continuous fighting, Zoomlion rescue team had rescued more than 20 trapped people from the rubble.

image_2.jpg

"In addition to the first five excavators, now there are more than 20 Zoomlion excavators involved in the disaster area, we are still under the unified arrangement of local personnel, equipment and other resources, to ensure the smooth progress of rescue work, try to save more trapped people." Zoomlion Turkey subsidiary related responsible person said.

favicon.png?sn=CN10217&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/20people-rescued-in-turkey-zoomlion-is-on-the-way-301742723.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10217&Transmission_Id=202302082305PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10217&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.