TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023

  • New agreement expands activities to include a wide-range of companion diagnostics, including tissue and blood-based biomarkers, sequencing and digital pathology.

  • Collaboration builds on commitment to personalised healthcare through expanding access of companion diagnostics to enable targeted treatment options for patients.

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc. (Janssen) to create companion diagnostics for targeted therapies, further strengthening research and innovation activities.

The new, expanded agreement broadens opportunities for Roche and Janssen to collaborate in the precision medicine field with multiple companion diagnostics technologies, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), digital pathology, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction and immunoassays.

"This is a great example of how Roche is spearheading the next generation of healthcare by working with industry leaders around the globe," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab at Roche Diagnostics. "Through collaboration, we aim to help advance personalised healthcare by developing tests that make more targeted therapies available to the patients who need them."

Examples of projects that may develop as a result of this collaboration include exploring data and tissue image analysis and the development of a new IHC assay to support patient identification and enrollment for personalised treatment.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For further information please contact

Jo Lynn Garing, Roche Diagnostics Communications

Mobile: +1 317-363-7286

E-mail: [email protected]

